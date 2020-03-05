UMATILLA COUNTY — As the number of people being monitored or tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus increases in Oregon, health officials are concerned about the stigma the virus could cause.
Joe Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Health Department, said they have been hearing reports of prejudice against people of Asian decent and against members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation based on unfounded fears they may be more likely to have the virus. He reminded people that COVID-19 does not target people of any certain race, ethnicity or country of origin, and people should not make assumptions about someone’s health status based on those factors.
“Viruses don’t care where you live, who you are or where you come from,” he said. “They’re equal opportunity.”
He also reiterated that merely being in the same room as someone carrying the virus is not enough to infect someone. Respiratory viruses like COVID-19 spread when carried through tiny droplets from an infected person to the nose, mouth, or eyes of someone else.
“From what we know, it really does require prolonged contact, close contact, for a duration of time,” he said.
Wildhorse Resort & Casino outside Pendleton closed its doors Monday for cleaning after the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Umatilla County was determined to be an employee, but on Wednesday at noon Wildhorse reopened, along with Nixyaawii Community School, Head Start, and Daycare that had also been closed for cleaning as a precaution. The Nixyaawii Senior Center remains closed, however.
The incident command center set up at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center Public Health stated that local, state and federal public health agencies had determined that the “risk of exposure to coronavirus at Wildhorse Resort & Casino is minimal.”
“The employee’s function at the casino was such that patrons and most employees would have had minimal direct contact and thus minimal risk of exposure to coronavirus from this employee,” the release stated.
It also noted that there are no known positive cases of COVID-19 in any resident of the reservation.
While the Umatilla County Health Department confirmed Monday there was a “presumptive positive” case in Umatilla County, when asked Wednesday about possible incidences of people being quarantined in the county, Fiumara said for privacy reasons the department is only pointing people toward the Oregon Health Authority’s statewide numbers in those cases.
On Wednesday afternoon, the health authority website reported 115 people in the state are currently under monitoring, with an additional 227 who had completed monitoring and determined to not be a risk.
Fiumara said “persons under monitoring” mean those who are not showing any symptoms, but have had close contact with a confirmed case of the virus and have been asked by health officials to stay home for 14 days as a precaution. In those cases, their local health department is in daily contact with them and would monitor them closely for symptoms.
Other members of the household who were not in direct contact with the positive case of COVID-19 would be able to come and go, but it is recommended they take precautions within the home to avoid the spread of germs.
The state health authority has also reported the state has had three people test positive for COVID-19 (one confirmed by the CDC so far), 29 people test negative, and 18 results pending. A “presumptive positive” case, such as the one announced Monday in Umatilla County, is a person whose test results were positive in an Oregon Health Authority lab but have not yet been officially confirmed through a second test by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fiumara said a presumptive positive test case is treated the same as a confirmed case unless the CDC notifies them the second test is negative.
On a Wednesday afternoon video conference for the public, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and Oregon State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger also answered questions about COVID-19.
“We understand that people are concerned and have a lot of questions about COVID,” he said. “It is reasonable to take this very seriously and be concerned. The health authority takes the outbreak extremely seriously and are doing everything we can to contain it.”
However, Allen and Sidelinger also cautioned people against panicking, and encouraged them to go about their daily lives if they aren’t sick. When a viewer submitted a question about whether they should cancel a trip to Central Oregon to try to avoid the virus, both experts answered “no.”
In response to a question about why the state was not releasing a list of places confirmed cases of COVID-19 had visited, like it does with a measles case, Sidelinger said that measles are much more contagious. It is possible for a person passing through a room an hour after someone with measles left it to contract the disease. COVID-19, on the other hand, seems to require “more close contact,” such as sitting next to a sick person while they are coughing.
While such contact is the most likely way for someone to get the disease, Sidelinger also noted there were indications the virus can live two to three hours on a hard surface, which is why hand washing and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces is being encouraged.
Sidelinger said while there have been COVID-19 deaths, including 11 now in the United States as of Wednesday afternoon, with 10 occurring in the state of Washington, most patients just experience flu-like symptoms — such as a fever and cough — that wouldn’t necessitate a trip to the hospital.
“If you have mild symptoms you wouldn’t have sought care for three or four months ago, don’t seek care now. Stay home until you recover,” he said.
Allan said businesses don’t need to close out of fear, but it would be a good idea to encourage employees to wash their hands and discuss telecommuting or other measures that could be used if an employee is sick or under monitoring.
As for reports of people emptying store shelves of things like toilet paper and bottled water, he said the outbreak wasn’t likely to have any effect on the availability of tap water. The state has been urging everyone for years to keep a two-week supply of essentials on hand in case of emergencies, Allan said, the same amount of time that someone could find themselves asked to stay home if they had close contact with a COVID-19 case.
While the state does have some “legal tools” it could use for people under monitoring, Allan said, so far Oregonians asked to stay home have willingly complied.
During Wednesday’s conference, Gov. Kate Brown announced that the federal government was relaxing its guidelines on who qualifies to be tested for COVID-19, allowing states the flexibility to test people that were previously not considered enough of a risk. Allan said the state lab is able to process about 80 tests per day.
Brown noted that Congress had passed an $8.3 billion aid package on Wednesday to fight coronavirus.
She also asked Vice President Mike Pence, who has been placed in charge of the federal government’s response to the outbreak, for 400,000 respirator masks, 100 ventilators and other equipment to prepare for the expected continued spread of cases in Oregon.
“I want you to know that we are putting everything we have into this response and that we have an incredible team of trained professionals working on it,” Brown said.
