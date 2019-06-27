PENDLETON — The public hearing Wednesday in Pendleton on building a 500-kilovolt transmission line across Eastern Oregon drew opposition from two Umatilla County locals. Twice that many from La Grande took the mic to speak against the Boardman to Hemingway Project.
Boardman to Hemingway, or B2H, has been trudging through local and state planning processes since 2008. The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council the past two weeks held public hearings in five Eastern Oregon counties to take comments on the new draft proposals. The hearing last week in La Grande drew about 200 people with 37 speakers, according to reporting from The Observer. The Umatilla County hearing drew a couple dozen in all, with the Stop B2H Coalition in their yellow T-shirts making the most obvious showing.
Jennifer Miller of Hermiston and Cynthia Harvey of Stanfield bookended the speakers expressing concerns or outright calling for an end to the project.
Miller said she cares about preserving the old Oregon Trail, and the transmission line threatens what remains of the train.
“The trail is finite in how much there is, and once it gets ruined, it never comes back … once it’s been destroyed, it can never be brought back,” she said.
Wildfires from the project is another worry, she said, because of the strain they would place on local agencies. And she added she has no interest in giving her tax dollars to a project that helps companies sell power to other states.
Harvey told the council she bought 1,100 acres this March in Meacham and later found out Idaho Power plans to build five towers on her land, and neither the power company nor the Oregon Department of Energy notified her about the project.
Public hearings and meetings on the line in past years drew more local interest and concerns. The planning departments of Umatilla and Morrow counties worked to reroute the line through an existing power corridor that runs through the south of Umatilla County and along Bombing Range Road in Morrow County. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock attended the hearing and said the dearth of local interest likely stems from that effort.
In between Miller and Harvey, the La Grande residents and coalition members told the council that Idaho Power needs to assess the environmental effects the construction and maintenance of the line will cause in forests, better inform private property owners of what’s coming, and to take seriously the concerns people have about how the project has changed and will change their quality of life.
Coalition members Irene Gilbert and Fuji Kreider also asked the siting council to push back the deadline for public comments from the July 23 deadline. The project’s application runs to about a hundred pages, but includes dozens of attachments and exhibits. The council has been dealing with this for years, Kreider said, but the average member of the public needs more time to read and understand the documents.
Mark Stokes, the engineering project leader for B2H, took the stage last to answer questions from the council, including about the lack of notification to Harvey. He said the previous owner should have told her, but Idaho Power would work with her, just as it must with 700 land owners for the line to run between Boardman and the Hemingway substation near Melba, Idaho.
The siting council at the end voted to extend the deadline to Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. for written comments only. The council wrapped up the public hearings Thursday evening in Boardman.
