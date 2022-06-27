HERMISTON — A heat advisory goes into effect Monday, June 27, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for Hermiston and the surrounding area, most of northern Morrow County and other areas of the Lower Columbia Basin.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued the advisory June 26. Senior meteorologist Vincent Papol at the NWS station on Airport Hill, Pendleton, explained a high pressure ridge is bringing hot and dry weather to the area. High temperatures June 27 in the advisory area are going to be in the upper 90s and lower 100s.
Hermiston on June 26 had a high of 96, according to NWS data. The federal weather agency has forecast a high of 102 degrees for June 27 in Hermiston. Irrigon also could reach 102, and Boardman could have a high of 95.
Pendleton and the eastern and southern portion of Umatilla County do not have a heat advisory, but the NWS is forecasting highs June 27 in the upper 90s.
Papol advised people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and stay in cool rooms.
Cooler temperatures arrive June 28, he said, with area highs in the 80s.
Spring rains ease drought
While early summer temperatures are heating up, nearly all areas of Umatilla and Morrow counties are out of drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Abnormally heavy spring rains freed the region from the grip of dryness.
Hermiston’s 30-year normal rainfall for January to May is 4.38 inches, the National Weather Service reported. In 2022, the total for those months was 5.74 inches.
This May was the wettest in 128 years of Umatilla County records, at 2.7 inches above normal, according to NIDIS. Morrow County experienced its fourth rainiest May in the same period, at 1.8 inches above its 30-year baseline.
January and February were drier than normal at Hermiston. March was a bit rainier than normal, but April and May precipitation was more than double the baseline. Rainfall in April and May at Hermiston was 2.35 times normal, National Weather Service observations show.
In January, the national Drought Monitor rated all of Morrow and half of Umatilla County as under extremely dry conditions, and the rest of Umatilla County as "severe." In June, both were out of drought conditions.
Atmospheric rivers, thunderstorms in May, June
The atmospheric rivers and thunderstorms that soaked much of the region in June were historic. The second half of June has been closer to normal — that is, drier.
A rainy late spring delayed the start of fire season in Oregon, state officials said in mid-May. But they still anticipated a challenging summer and fall, as more moisture means more fuel to dry out in July. The Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center rates fire danger low in Northeastern Oregon.
Central Oregon still suffers from exceptional drought despite unusually high precipitation in May and June, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Much of south central and Eastern Oregon suffers extreme conditions, and much of Wallow County also rates extreme dryness.
Thanks to the wet spring, snowpacks have recovered in Northeastern Oregon river basins, enjoying above normal moisture, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. The Grande Ronde, Powder, Burnt and Imnaha basins are 104% of median, the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Willow stand at 117% and John Day at 105% of median.
Central and northwest Oregon basins also are above normal, while those in the south part of the state remain low. The bone dry Klamath basin still is in a world of hurt, at 86%.
