PENDLETON — State officials reported at least six people in Oregon have died from heat-related issues, including one person in Umatilla County.

Of the other potential heat-related deaths the past week, three were in Multnomah County and another in Marion County. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office also is investigating the death of an elderly man who died Saturday, July 30, in his home in Clackamas County. He didn’t have a working air conditioner, according to a county press release. No other details were released.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.