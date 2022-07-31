PENDLETON — State officials reported at least six people in Oregon have died from heat-related issues, including one person in Umatilla County.
Of the other potential heat-related deaths the past week, three were in Multnomah County and another in Marion County. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office also is investigating the death of an elderly man who died Saturday, July 30, in his home in Clackamas County. He didn’t have a working air conditioner, according to a county press release. No other details were released.
The Oregon Medical Examiner’s office did not share additional details, though it noted the heat-related death designations are preliminary and a final cause-of-death determination may not be available for several months.
In addition to the deaths, dozens of people have sought medical attention, as the region continues to struggle with prolonged triple-digit temperatures.
Multnomah County announced July 28 that Portland’s Bureau of Emergency Communications had received 71 heat-related calls since July 24, and emergency medical services responded to 51 of them. Officials also said 22 people had been taken to emergency rooms for heat-related illnesses. Many of them were exposed to the heat while on the job.
The National Weather Service reported the extreme heat now will last longer than forecasters initially expected. An excessive heat warning covering most of Umatilla and Morrow counties and other areas is in effect through until 11 p.m. July 31.
NWS reported Pendleton and Hermiston set record highs July 29.
Pendleton reached 111, smashing the record for the day of 104 set in 2003. And Hermiston's high peaked at 112, 5 degrees hotter than the previous record that stood since 1958. The 112 also tied Hermiston's record for the hottest July temperature set July 27, 1939.
Weather Service data also shows July 30 had a high of 110 in Pendleton and marked the sixth consecutive day in Pendleton of highs above 100. And Hermiston saw temperatures spike from a high of 97 on July 25 to 108 the next day. Highs in Hermiston have been at 105 or above since.
Health officials are urging people to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, to stay hydrated and to find somewhere cool to spend the daytime hours. Up-to-date information on cooling centers and overnight shelters is available at 211info.org.
