PENDLETON — Extreme weather and climate events such as floods and heat waves are on track to intensify and become more frequent in the coming years as a result of the warming climate. But, there are ways to prepare.

Ed Townsend, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, discussed several dangerous weather and climate concerns for Eastern Oregon at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, for the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition. He explained why we are seeing the increase in extreme events, and provided resources for understanding and building resilience to the changing climate.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.