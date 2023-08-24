This chart shows the maximum temperatures for the Tri-Cities between 1894 and 2022. During a historic heat wave in June 2021, there were five straight days of temperatures above 110 degrees. Ed Townsend, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, discussed this and other climate change trends during a presentation Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, for the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition.
These graphs illustrate that a warming climate creates a shift in the bell curve for expected temperatures, resulting in an increased likelihood of record high temperatures and high-impact events.
PENDLETON — Extreme weather and climate events such as floods and heat waves are on track to intensify and become more frequent in the coming years as a result of the warming climate. But, there are ways to prepare.
Ed Townsend, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, discussed several dangerous weather and climate concerns for Eastern Oregon at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, for the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition. He explained why we are seeing the increase in extreme events, and provided resources for understanding and building resilience to the changing climate.
One important distinction is the difference between weather and climate. With one analogy equating weather to “what you get” and climate to “what you expect,” Townsend explained weather refers to short-term changes in atmosphere while climate describes the weather over many years.
With climate change, Townsend said there is a shift in the bell curve of what we expect with weather events. He said with this shift to a warmer climate, there is a higher probability of extreme heat waves.
Townsend said the biggest weather danger is heat, with heat causing more deaths each year than floods, lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes combined on average.
He noted the 2021 heat wave bringing five straight days of temperatures more than 110 degrees in the Tri-Cities and breaking or tying 116 all-time highest maximum temperature maximums in Oregon and 128 in Washington. His presentation noted this heat wave caused more than 80 fatalities statewide in Oregon, and likely more than 150 statewide in Washington, based on a preliminary count.
Providing a chart of the Tri-Cities' maximum temperatures between 1894 and 2022, and Townsend showed the 2021 heat wave temperatures were above the average for maximum temperatures. He said the weather pattern was similar to past patterns, but stronger than most events previously observed. Heat waves like this are likely as Earth continues to warm, he said.
For heat resilience, Townsend recommended learning about your exposure and preparing for heat waves ahead of time. One website he provided, heat.gov, is a resource to learn about heat risks and safety.
Next to heat, Townsend said water events pose the second highest danger. He said recent precipitation trends show the northern United States getting wetter, while the West and South are getting drier. Observing the change in precipitation from 1901 to 2016, he said large heavy rain events are now responsible for more of the annual rainfall budget, and the large heavy rain events are getting larger.
Townsend pointed to the Umatilla River flood in February 2020 as an example of high-impact event affecting the region. With one fatality and 54 people assisted via search and rescue, the 100-year event cost an estimated $44 million in damage, according to the presentation.
To stay safe during a flood, Townsend recommended staying informed, obeying evacuation orders, getting to higher ground and avoiding flood waters.
Fire weather also is worsening.
Townsend said numerous trends, including more frequent heat waves, overall warming and diminished soil moisture in the dry season are coming together to intensify fire-friendly weather conditions. To stay safe, he recommended being informed, understanding exposure and preparing ahead of time.
For each topic, Townsend recommended understanding the connection between climate and weather events. He listed Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation, a website in made in a partnership between several federal organizations, as a resource to learn more about climate-related risks.
Townsend said people wanting to get involved in preparing for weather-events can join NWS StormReady, a volunteer program helping communities and organizations improve dangerous weather operations. Another option is becoming an ambassador for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NWS’s Weather-Ready Nation initiative, which partners with government agencies and organizations to improve resilience to extreme weather and climate events across the country.
In the coming days, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the EOC3 website.
