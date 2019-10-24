PENDLETON — Students at Blue Mountain Community College’s diesel technologies program have one burly police rig ready to roll.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Westfall contacted BMCC’s diesel technologies instructor Jeremy Pike in the spring to see if his students would be interested in servicing the law enforcement agency’s armored vehicle. Pike said Westfall is familiar with the program because he brings his own vehicles to the college for work, and the students were keen to dig in.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Roberts said the 1983 GMC beast cost nothing for the county to acquire.
“We got it donated to us from the city of Hillsboro back in April,” he said.
But Hillsboro was upfront, he said, about the vehicle needing repairs. Pike said there were coolant leaks and a transmission oil leak, and it needed a replacement of the engine’s water pump, installation of a battery maintainer to keep the batteries charged and installation of seat belts for the driver and front passenger seats.
The vehicle has an “off-breed Detroit four-stroke diesel engine,” Pike said, and parts for that are not so common.
“That’s one thing that held us up,” he said.
Second-year students Jose Navarro, 19, and Jordan Bender, 19, both of Culver, and Jared Kneale, 20, of Colfax, Washington, were among the group that worked on the rig starting in the spring. They said the college’s diesel tech program drew them to Pendleton, but they had not imagined they would get to work on a SWAT vehicle. Once the parts arrived, they said, the work moved right along. Pike said they finished the project this term.
Roberts said the sheriff’s office could not be more pleased with the BMCC crew.
“They’ve been great partners to work with us,” he said.
Pike said this has been a great learning opportunity for the students, and organizations such as the sheriff’s office enable the students to gain the skills they need to complete the program.
The sheriff’s office takes the vehicle Tuesday afternoon from BMCC. Roberts said the next step will be to place sheriff’s office graphics on its surface. He said the sheriff’s office aims to have it ready to go soon and hopes it will be a case of having the SWAT machine but not needing it.
But the students said they are eager to haul around campus in the tough-looking ride.
“Oh yeah,” Navarro said.
“We got to make sure the lights work,” Kneale added.
