BAKER CITY — The Oregon man who was arrested in Baker City on July 8 and is accused of murdering a man in Walla Walla, Washington, remains in the Baker County Jail but he is likely to be extradited soon to Washington.
Colby James Hedman, 23, is being held on $1.1 million bail — $1 million on the Washington murder charges and $100,000 for a variety of charges in Baker County, District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff said.
Both are full bail, Shirtcliff said, meaning Hedman, who police said is a transient whose last known address was in Heppner, would have to post the full amount to be released.
Shirtcliff said the Walla Walla County District Attorney’s Office has started the process to extradite Hedman to face first-degree murder charges there.
Hedman is accused of killing Kyle Jordan Martz, 35, of Walla Walla.
Shirtcliff said it’s uncertain how long the extradition process will take, although he said he doubts it would require more than a month.
“It’s always hard to say,” he said. “They’ve begun that process but there is no time frame.”
In Baker County Hedman is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude, reckless driving, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and property hit and run.
He was arrested near Baker City after trying to elude police. Hedman is accused of breaking into Bob and Robbie Borders’ home on Taggert Lane, just north of Baker City.
Shirtcliff said the Walla Walla murder charges take priority over the Baker County case.
However, he said that if the extradition process is still pending when Hedman is scheduled to go to trial in Baker City, it’s possible the trial here could happen before Hedman returns to Washington, Shirtcliff said.
Hedman has not waived his right to a speedy trial, and a trial date could be set during a hearing next week, Shirtcliff said.
According to police reports, when Hedman went to the Borders’ property he initially moved items from a Toyota pickup truck he is accused of stealing from Martz, into the Borders’ Ford pickup truck.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office deputies Gabe Maldonado and Craig Rilee confronted Hedman, who fled on foot.
He later returned to the Borders’ property and drove away in the couple’s 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
Hedman was arrested later after leading police on a chase during which the Borders’ Jeep, valued at about $10,000, was totaled, according to Bob Borders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.