PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the Arts Council of Pendleton recently announced Tiffany Hegarty has joined the staff at Pendleton Center for the Arts as its development director.
“I couldn’t be a bigger fan of the Pendleton Center for the Arts and the important role it plays in our community as a creative hub,” Hegarty said.
During more than 25 years of working with nonprofit organizations — including as a volunteer, board member, development director, executive director and consultant — Hegarty has helped in securing more than $7.5 million in funding to support their work, PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavador said in a press release. In addition to her administrative skill set, Hegarty brings an interesting background in the arts.
“I have always loved writing, but I originally intended a career in the performing arts,” she said. “After a childhood performing in regional theatre I studied in New York, then moved to Los Angeles with the intent of landing TV or film roles.”
She soon realized she enjoyed being part of film projects from concept to editing and that the production side of entertainment allowed for a creative voice that actors were rarely allowed. During her time in the film industry, Hegarty developed and produced network television movies, series and specials.
Hegarty’s family packed up and moved to Pendleton in 2007 when her husband, Mike, a former professional golfer, was recruited by the PGA to fill the head golf professional position at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
“We wanted to raise our children outside of the big city and Pendleton offered us that opportunity,” she said about the move. “I was born in Portland and Mike is a proud University of Oregon graduate, so moving to Oregon felt a bit like coming home.”
The family’s connection with the arts center began soon after the move. Their daughter, Morgan, was invited to join a new creative writing class the arts center was starting for teens.
“Morgan really bloomed there and went on to take other classes and even joined the teen advisory group that helped develop and promote classes for peers,” Hegarty said. “She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism and continues to write.”
The bulk of Hegarty’s work with nonprofits during the past 14 years has been across other parts of Oregon. She was ready to focus her experience and skills on an organization in her own community. When the position opened with the retirement of longtime grant writer J.D. Smith, Hegarty said it felt like the timing was right. While excited to follow Smith’s 20-years of strong development work, Hegarty sees opportunities for the organization as well.
“I’m realizing that many in our community have never been inside this beautiful building. Financial support from the community has been so essential in providing a level of creative opportunities not typically available in rural areas,” she said. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more businesses, organizations and families to be able to create even more impact.”
