HELIX — The Helix Community Church and Helix Parks and Recreation will share at least $10,000 worth of funds now that more than 60% of residents in the town’s ZIP code have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Meeting that benchmark makes the ZIP code the first winner of the county’s Community Rewards Program, an incentive program launched by the county’s health department meant to encourage residents to get vaccinated. The money comes from the federal funding for areas to improve their vaccination rates.
The ZIP code that encompasses the town now has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Umatilla County with 63%, according to the county.
Helix accounts for 0.3% of Umatilla County’s population, according to the county.
All nonprofits and agencies can receive funds through the program by showing they helped with the county’s vaccination efforts. When their ZIP code reaches the 60% milestone, organizations receive $10,000, plus additional funds based on population.
The two organizations in Helix held a pool party July 24 at the Helix Park and Pool. The event had live music and free vaccinations available. Now, they will split the $10,000 minimum reward.
Only 15 county organizations have signed up for the rewards program so far, according to the county. The ZIP codes encompassing Pendleton and Hermiston are the next two closest areas to 60% with 56% each. The town of Meacham, however, only needs to vaccinate seven more people for participating organizations there to receive $10,000.
Milton-Freewater’s ZIP code is the furthest from the milestone, with 30% of residents vaccinated. The ZIP code would need 2,712 more people vaccinated to reach that goal.
