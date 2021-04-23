HELIX — Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Rees, of Helix, was one of four Oregonians honored at the ninth annual Ageless Awards, celebrating community service later in life, according to a press release from the Oregon-based nonprofit AGE+.
The event, held virtually on Thursday, April 22, recognized remarkable people 75 and older who redefine societal expectations; live with purpose; and serve their communities, the press release said.
“Every person, regardless of age, has the capacity to contribute to their community. This year’s Ageless Award honorees make the best of the gift of long life and generously share it in service to others,” said AGE+ founder and Chief Executive Officer Keren Brown Wilson.
Rees, a Vietnam veteran who received the Bronze Star for his service during a particularly dangerous tour, was appointed as adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard in 1987 by then-Gov. Neil Goldschmidt. He would become one of the state’s longest-serving adjutant generals over a period spanning 17 years.
