HELIX — With a total enrollment of less than 200 students, the Helix School District has long-term goals that feel modest in comparison to larger districts: hire a Spanish teacher, install security cameras, buy a van.
But the Helix School Board recently praised Superintendent Darrick Cope for his work on the goals while noting there was still work to be done.
“The position of Superintendent/Principal in Helix requires focus, discipline, determination, and firm leadership,” board Chairman Todd Thorne wrote in a Jan. 7 letter from his formal evaluation. “Darrick continues to do an excellent job in this capacity.”
Like every other school district in the state, Cope said in an interview Monday that the district is trying to decide how to best spend the incoming revenue from the Student Success Act.
That new source of money could go toward restarting Helix’s dormant language program and hiring a Spanish teacher, a faculty member Cope estimates the school hasn’t had in 20 years.
Cope said the main obstacle to hiring a foreign language teacher is finding someone qualified to teach a small group of students for two periods only.
Helix hopes to get around that by using the Student Success dollars to hire a school counselor who could spend a couple of periods teaching Spanish.
Cope said he’s also considering directing the new revenue to start a preschool program at Helix School.
He added that the grants that could help Helix start a preschool are typically reserved for high poverty and low equity school districts. In comparison, only about 1 in 5 Helix students qualify for a free or reduced lunch.
While Cope is interested, he wants to wait and see if any other school districts use their increased revenue for pre-K programs before pursuing it further.
In the wake of school shootings across the country, several school districts in the area retrofitted their school facilities to add additional security measures.
Without the aid of a bond, Cope said Helix saved up for years to afford new security features at the school.
While some of it was a change in practice — locking all doors that aren’t at the main entrance during school hours — the district also bought new equipment like security cameras, a set of electronically controlled doors, and an intercom system.
Cope said it’s been an adjustment period for parents used to looser access, but it’s for the best.
The superintendent has also been eyeing a van for extracurricular transportation as another capital expenditure.
The idea was borne out of the driver shortage at Mid Columbia Bus Co., which often left school athletes without a ride to events when Midco couldn’t spare a bus. That means athletes were often transported in staff’s personal cars, a set-up Cope is uncomfortable with as a long-term solution.
Cope said the van the district is looking at can only transport 10 people, including the driver, but it still might be the best alternative.
“I think we’ll pull the trigger on that one,” he said.
The Helix School District serves one of the smallest communities in the state, but it’s able to stay sustainable by drawing in out-of-district transfers interested in Helix’s small class sizes and strong academics.
The district recently announced that 15 of 16 students graduated last year, with the only non-graduate electing to seek a GED instead of a diploma.
In a statement, Cope said Helix’s goal was to return to a 100% graduation rate.
“I think with the strategies we now have in place, we can achieve this goal,” he said. “We have to remember that these rates are not just numbers, they represent our students, and success can be measured in different ways.”
The district’s high expectations also apply to standardized tests.
Although Helix’s eighth grade math scores on the Smarter Balanced test was just above the state average, Cope said the district intends to buy a new elementary math curriculum.
He said the new curriculum better aligns with the test and has better diagnostic tools.
