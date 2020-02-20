HELIX — Robby Garrett was surprised to meet Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, at his church over winter break last year. He was even more surprised when the lawmaker invited him to apply to work as an honorary page on the Oregon Senate floor in Salem.
“I had no clue,” said Garrett, a seventh-grade student at Helix Community School. “I thought, I can’t miss school.”
But at the urging of his mom, Carolyn, Garrett jumped at the opportunity. And in early February, he found himself on a road trip to the Oregon Capitol to spend a Monday opening doors and delivering messages for some of Oregon’s politicians during the short session.
“We had one heck of a time getting out there,” said Carolyn.
The family had to navigate their way out of the Helix area while avoiding high floodwaters and damaged roadways brought on by the flooding that hit on Feb. 6. They had to reroute through the Tri-Cities.
And even before that, Carolyn said, the trip was nearly postponed the week before amid the possibility of a Senate Republican walkout over the most recent cap-and-trade legislation on the table.
Garrett, 13, plays basketball, loves social studies classes and has a keen interest in history. Though he has a quiet demeanor, his favorite part of being a page was calling senators to attention on Feb. 10 by shouting “vote” for everyone to hear.
“It’s embarrassing the first time,” he said. “But the second time, I scared a guy.”
Indeed, one senator, who was on his phone before the vote, jumped in his seat.
As a page, Garrett had to open the Senate Chamber doors and greet incoming lawmakers. He also helped pass notes and laid copies of legislation out on each senator’s desk.
“Everything was moving so fast,” he said. “You have to do a lot of things.”
There was also, he said, a lot of standing during the session.
“It was stressful at times,” he said. “Everybody was watching.”
And while the floor maintained decorum during the session, Garrett said, just outside the heavy Senate Chamber doors lawmakers chattered about hot-topic legislation before and after the morning session.
“There was a lot of conflict, a lot of back-and-forth,” he said. “They get a lot of work done in the hallway.”
Carolyn, a former teacher herself, bought a flag at the Capitol gift shop to bring back to the Helix School District.
When workers at the Capitol caught wind of that, they strung the newly purchased flag up a pole in front of the building before packaging it up for the Garretts to bring home.
At a brief presentation on Wednesday, Garrett shared his experience with the rest of his seventh-grade class and presented the flag to Helix Principal Darrick Cope. It will be hung inside the school.
Would he recommend his peers try being an honorary page for a day?
“Yes and no at the same time,” he said. “If they get bored easily, then no. But for people that don’t, you get to learn a lot. It’s exciting.”
Although, the experience hasn’t quite sparked a passion for lawmaking in Garrett. At least not yet.
“I’m not a politics person,” he said. “I’ve known it for a long time.”
Robby hopes to pursue archeology in Northeast Oregon instead.
“I like discovering things,” he said.
