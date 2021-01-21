HELIX — After 27 years of serving the Helix School District, Superintendent Darrick Cope is stepping down, according to a press release from the school district.
Cope’s resignation is effective as of Thursday, Jan. 21, but he will remain at the district through the end of the current school year.
“Working for almost three decades in the Helix School District wasn’t just a job, it became a way of life for my family and me,” Cope said. “Although we had a few tough times, I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. It has been an honor and privilege to have worked with such a great staff, school board, parents and community.”
Cope was a social studies and physical education teacher for 13 years starting in 1994 before he became superintendent in 2007. Cope said the highlights of his tenure were the passage of two bonds, thousands of dollars in grants, many technology upgrades and developing a strong staff.
Helix School Board Chairman Todd Thorne said that Cope has provided excellent educational implementation during changes in methods and standards, strengthened financial security during challenging conditions and provided valuable infrastructure progress.
“Darrick always approached his role at Helix from the standpoint of an opportunity for accomplishment and excellence,” he said. “He is leaving the Helix School District in a much better standing than how he found it.”
Larry Parker, Helix School Board member, said it has been a pleasure working with Cope, whose leadership has resulted in solid finances and facilities and an excellent staff.
“His professionalism and passion for not only the District, but our community in general will be greatly missed. He is leaving us well positioned to be successful into the future,” he said.
After his departure from the Helix School District, Cope will work for the InterMountain ESD as the director of facilities and operations.
“Helix has shaped me into the person I am and has prepared me for my new position at the IMESD,” Cope said.
Dr. Mark Mulvihill, IMESD superintendent, said the agency is pleased to welcome Cope to the team.
“Darrick’s experience in Eastern Oregon and his leadership and perspective as a long-term district superintendent are great assets for his new role with us,” he said.
Cope’s last day at the Helix School District is June 30 and he starts his new job at the IMESD on July 1.
