HELIX — Lorin Kubishta has an uncanny ability to see his teenaged students for not just who they are but who they could become.
The Griswold High School history teacher has a soft spot for teens, but realizes that most students haven’t yet realized their debt to those who secured the freedoms they enjoy.
“Kids are self-centered,” Kubishta said. “Their whole world is them.”
So the teacher does what he can to prod his young students into discovering the gratitude that he knows lurks inside their teenage souls.
On Sunday afternoon, Kubishta arrived at Olney Cemetery with a contingent of students as he has for the last 10 years. They, plus some siblings and parents, would gather for a short ceremony then spend a half hour or so laying wreaths on veterans’ graves. Before sending them forth, Kubishta instructed wreath layers to read the name of each veteran, and then say it out loud while placing the laurel. A person does not truly die, he likes to say, until his or her name is never spoken again.
The school’s Wreaths for Remembrance event is modeled after Wreaths Across America, which started with the laying of 5,000 wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992.
A decade ago, parent Patty Jo Lathrop, who had seen an article about Wreaths Across America, suggested the idea to Kubishta. He ran with it. That first year, the students raised enough money for 64 wreaths. This year, sponsors paid for 300 wreaths. Kubishta dreams of one year raising enough to lay wreaths on the graves of all 1,000 veterans buried at Olney.
The ceremony included an invocation, the posting of colors, a reading and playing of “Taps.” Freshman Gabby Simpson sang “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” a song written from the viewpoint of a World War II soldier far from his loved ones.
“I’ll be home for Christmas,” Simpson sang, “if only in my dreams.”
Kubishta told those gathered of Pearl Harbor survivor Lauren Bruner, the second-to-last man to escape the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941. After his death at age 98, Bruner was interred Friday in the ship’s wreckage.
“The Arizona is the final resting place for over 900 men who were on the ship that day,” Kubishta said. “Mr. Bruner became the 44th person to be interred on the USS Arizona. He’ll be the last.”
Three remaining survivors have chosen to be buried in cemeteries.
“When someone asked Mr. Bruner why he wanted (to be interred on the Arizona) as opposed to being buried in a cemetery near his family, he said … it seems like after a while, no one pays attention anymore,” Kubishta said.
He waved his arm around at the graves on Olney’s grassy hills.
“We’re here to pay attention to them and make sure that we know we haven’t forgotten them,” he said. “We’re here to pay attention to all these soldiers who have served our country.”
He turned the teens loose to lay wreaths.
They started in the American Legion section of the cemetery, then wandered around searching for crosses etched into the grave markers indicating the person was a veteran. Some students did the job quickly, while others took more time. Fourteen-year-old Zoe Johnson knelt and whispered each veteran’s name.
“For me this has a pretty big impact,” Johnson said. “A lot of my family members fought in wars. My brothers just joined the Air Force.”
Kubishta kept a close eye as he brushed leaves from graves. His three sons roamed the cemetery placing wreaths. The oldest, Daniel Kubishta, 26, was among the students who started the tradition 10 years ago. He said the ritual means more to him the older he gets.
“You get smarter as you get older,” he said, grinning. “You put things in perspective. You realize as they say that freedom isn’t free.”
