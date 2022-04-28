Helix community members gather Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Helix Fire Station, 102 Columbia St., to assess building plans for a new pool facility. The Helix Park & Recreation District is seeking a $1 million bond in the May election for the pool.
HELIX — Helix voters in the May election will decide on a $1 million bond measure to help build a new public pool.
The Helix Park & Recreation District board held an open house Wednesday, April 27, at the Helix Fire Station to bring attention to Measure 30-151. Anderson Pools provided a $1.5 million estimate for a new pool, covering the demolition of the old structure and pump house and the construction of the new facility.
According to Helix Parks Chairperson Emily Smith, the last time the Helix pool saw remodeling was 1976, when the city installed the current gunite pool.
The Helix Community Pool is the oldest public pool in Umatilla County, dating back to the early 20th century when locals hand-dug a dirt pool that would be plastered in several years later. Helix locals emphasized in the meeting how much this amenity means to them.
But Emily Smith, head of the Helix recreation board, said the pool has problems.
“Every year, we have to repair the old pool, and every year we just cross our fingers and hope it opens,” she said.
Smith explained there wasn’t a lot to do in Helix, and the pool is a major hotspot for the community throughout the summer. Fellow board member Tom Winn backed that assessment.
“There is nothing else for the youth in Helix, and roughly 75% of us use the pool every year,” he said.
Winn assured the public the cost of maintaining the new structure would be the same as the old.
“The pool runs on a $40,000 yearly budget,” Winn emphasized, “covering maintenance, lifeguards and power to run the pool.”
Winn said he is hopeful the new structure will be more energy-efficient, which will help cut down yearly costs of maintaining the facility.
The bond would raise taxes in the district by 37 cents per $1,000 of assessed value per year. For example, a family who has a home with an assessed value of $175,000 would pay $64.75 per year for the facility.
The recreation district will still need to find an additional $500,000 if the bond passes, to complete the project. Winn, who is in charge of donations, said funds for the project already have surpassed $40,000 and he is hopeful grants soon will come.
The election is May 17.
