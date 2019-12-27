UMATILLA COUNTY — Each holiday season, fundraisers and donation drives aid the missions of nonprofit organizations throughout the community. But what happens when the season of giving is over?
“A lot of people during the holidays are reuniting with family, they have a sense of community and feel the need to donate,” said Kathryn Chaney, executive director of Domestic Violence Services in Umatilla County. “After the holidays, there might be a lull.”
But the ebb and flow isn’t a bad thing for an organization providing support to domestic violence survivors. After all, the amount of clothing needed to support people through the winter months is a little higher than what’s required other times of the year.
“We always need things throughout the year — underwear, sanitary products, blankets,” Chaney said. “This time of year, we also need coats and hats.”
She added that because holidays can be cold, and a particularly emotional time of year, the need for shelter away from a domestic violence situation can be heightened.
“It’s emotionally gratifying to have a place to go this time of year,” she said. “It’s a good feeling.
For Eastern Oregon Mission’s Agape House in Hermiston, the story is a little different.
“November and December are our biggest months for people to give,” said Cathy Putnam, interim director of the organization.
Each year, Agape House is the site of Christmas Express, a program put on by city employees to provide people in need with gifts and food. Usually, the event reaches 500 families. Putnam said this year, the event served fewer than 400, and the organization is not sure why.
Putnam said Agape House is in awe of how generous the community is in providing support to the organization.
“We’re just stewards of what is given to us,” she said.
Putnam added that Agape House’s needs are often greatest, not during the holidays, but during fall.
“At the beginning of the school year, we’re really in need of school clothes,” she said. “A lot of times parents won’t have the furniture they need when they’re new to town.”
And when the organization is accepting larger items like furniture, Putnam said, they’ve been increasingly careful about what they accept.
“We’re trying to be good stewards; if it’s not usable, we have to pay to get it taken away,” she said. “We’re asking people to think about if it’s something they would still use.”
Marilyn Johnson, who coordinates the Outreach Food Pantry in Pendleton, said this winter the Pendleton School District donated nearly 4,000 pounds of food to the organization.
“We get these massive inflows,” she said. “But this community always has donated food throughout the year. We get donations almost daily.”
Johnson said the need in Pendleton is increasing — not just this December, but every day.
“We have not had one shift in 2019 that hasn’t seen newcomers,” she said. “A lot of them have been here for a while in the community.”
She added that monthly shipments from the Oregon Food Bank branch at CAPECO helps bolster the rise and fall of seasonal donations.
“That’s the one dependable shipment we know we’re going to get,” she said.
It’s not all human needs organizations that see upticks in giving during the holidays.
Michelle Glynn, manager at Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter, noted December is a time of heavy donations to the organization.
“I’ve seen quite an increase during the holidays. We need all the donations we can get, and especially during the spring,” she said.
Each spring, PAWS especially needs cat litter due to an influx of kittens.
And while the donations flow freely during winter, she said the adoption and surrender rates stay roughly the same.
Fuzzball Animal Rescue in Hermiston has received a few calls about people looking to surrender their pets, and the organization has picked up a few strays near Christmastime, too, board member Robin Barker said.
But adoptions are slow.
“People are looking for puppies and kittens at Christmas, and most of our rescues are older than that,” she said. “We’re terribly overloaded. The community is very supportive of us, but people don’t want to adopt (animals).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.