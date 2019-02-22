Former Morrow County commissioner Leann Rea was presented with the lifetime achievement award during the Heppner Chamber of Commerce’s annual Town & Country Community Awards.
With a theme of “An Evening with the Stars,” others recognized during the Feb. 7 event included Rep. Greg Smith, man of the year; Susan Hisler, woman of the year; Jason Palmer, citizen/educator of the year; and Madison Combe, youth recognition award. In addition, the Heppner Rural Fire Department and South Morrow County Health District EMS team were recognized as co-recipients of the business of the year award.
In addition to being internally driven, Rea is known for her contagious laugh and sense of humor. She is said to have a deep dedication to Morrow County and its citizens. And, she is committed to making the county a better place to live, work, recreate and conduct business.
Serving his 10th consecutive term as a state representative, Smith was referred to as the “gem” of Heppner and Morrow County. Despite all his commitments, Smith is said to be attentive, supportive and approachable.
A Heppner native, Hisler gives from the heart — whether as a friend, 4-H leader or life coach. She organizing activities or efforts — from a fundraising walk to coordinating meals for firefighters — to help others.
A Heppner High School graduate, Palmer returned to his hometown and has been teaching since 2000. In addition to his classroom duties, Palmer helps with math and writing contests, coached track and volunteered with the 4-H rocket club.
Jeannie Collins, a HHS teacher, called Combe a “natural born leader” in and out of the classroom. While striving to do her best academically and in sports, Combe also participates in community service activities, such as food drives, Mustang Mop Up and hanging community Christmas decorations.
Rusty Estes and Steve Rhea, who help lead the 25-member fire department and EMS team, were recognized for their professionalism and commitment to the safety of the community. The men and women make personal sacrifices — often leaving work, getting out of bed in the middle of the night or putting family time on hold — to help local citizens during times of need.
