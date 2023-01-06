HEPPNER — A couple lost two pet cats and their belongings in a house fire Thursday night, Jan. 5, in Heppner.
“A call came in around 6 p.m.,” Steve Rhea, chief of Heppner’s volunteer fire department said. “Law enforcement officers and I arrived on the scene about three minutes later. Smoke was showing. Engines arrived about four minutes behind. The house was unoccupied.”
The fire was at 290 N.E. Chase St. Rhea said a man and woman at the scene approached him.
“They were screaming frantically to get their animals out,” Rhea said. “Law enforcement restrained them. Smoke was a foot off the floor. We knocked the fire down rapidly.”
An engine from Lexington also participated, with the chief and two other personnel.
“We were clear at 9 p.m.,” Rhea said. “The two cats didn’t survive. There was not anything salvageable, in my opinion. I don’t know where the occupants went. They didn’t stick around after the fire was contained, so I wasn’t able to talk to them to make arrangements for a place to stay with Red Cross.”
Rhea investigated the scene Jan. 6. He checked the premises with a thermal imager.
“There was no heat,” he said. “Everything was cool. The fire originated in the southeast end, where damage was the most extensive. It appeared to be a sleeping porch converted into a laundry room. An extension cord there was plugged into an outlet, where a short circuit caused ignition.”
Supervising Deputy State Fire Marshal Craig Andresen agreed the origin most likely was an electrical issue.
The young couple had just moved into their first home before the house burned down, according to a post from Diana Zacharias on the The REAL Pendleton Classifieds Facebook page.
“They have lost everything,” Zacharias said. “They are in need of all showering and hygiene supplies. Anything will help them try to get past this tragic event. We can pick up or a delivery location is 1925 S.E. Byers Place, Pendleton.”
They are looking for donations for immediate needs, according to the post, including coats, clothing, shoes, toiletries and bedding.
The East Oregonian has so far been unable to reach the tenants of the home and will update this story as new information becomes available.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.