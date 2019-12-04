LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center announce the hire of Patrick Collins as a finance officer.
Collins is a 2016 graduate of Heppner High School and will graduate from EOU in a few weeks with a degree in agricultural sciences, according to the announcement from the university. Collins has served as a student intern in the Small Business Development Center for almost two years and is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.
“Patrick is an extraordinarily capable young man who has proven himself while serving as a student intern in our office,” SBCD director Greg Smith said in the announcement. “We are pleased to be able to advance him to the next level as he joins us in striving to provide exceptional service to entrepreneurs and small business owners.”
Collins said he excited to have the opportunity.
“The internship with the EOU Small Business Development Center has given me valuable experience and this falls in line with the plans I’ve had after completing my education,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.