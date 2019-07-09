BAKER CITY — Colby James Hedman of Heppner faces multiple charges after police arrested him Monday night in the wake of two vehicle thefts and fleeing.
The incident began at 10:40 p.m. when Robert Borders of Baker City reported the theft of a tan Ford pickup from his home, according to state court documents and a news release from Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash. Deputies responded to Borders' home and found Hedman on the freeway side of Old Trail Road, where he failed to follow commands from the deputies and fled on foot.
Oregon State Police and Baker City Police responded and helped deputies search for Hedman. But he circled around and returned to Borders' home, according to the sheriff, and took a yellow Jeep Wrangler. One of the deputies noticed the vehicle speeding away and followed it on Old Trail Road.
Hedman drove through a fence separating the freeway and Old Trail Road, then drove to the freeway onramp at Chandler Lane crossing at milepost 298, about 5 miles north of Baker City. Ash reported Hedman tried to turn west onto the eastbound travel lanes, but two state police troopers used their cars to block Hedman's progress down the highway.
The police cars and the Jeep sustained minor damage in the collision, and Hedman suffered minor injuries from broken glass, according to Ash. The troopers took Hedman into custody without further incident at 11:10 p.m. Authorities rerouted eastbound traffic through a short detour during the investigation.
Herman, 23, is in the Baker County Jail on two counts of unlawful use of a vehicle, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, two counts of criminal trespassing and one count of hit and run with property damage. The sheriff also reported the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.