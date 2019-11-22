PORTLAND — A 73-year-old Heppner man has been sentenced to just over one year in federal prison for failing to report income resulting in a tax loss of approximately $128,000.
U.S. District Court Judge Marco A. Hernandez sentenced Kenneth Wenberg, a medical doctor from Heppner, on Friday to the prison term, plus three years of supervised release, and ordered Wenberg to pay $128,964 in restitution to the IRS.
“Tax evasion is a crime of greed and arrogance that hurts every citizen who lawfully pays their taxes,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue working closely with our partners at IRS-CI to bring criminal tax evaders to justice.”
According to court documents, Wenberg created nominee entities to hide assets and income he personally earned while serving as a physician at the Morrow County Health District and Urgent Health Care Center in Heppner. Wenberg instructed MDHD and UHCC to make payments for services he performed directly to sham entities to avoid income tax liabilities.
Wenberg opened numerous bank accounts and purchased real property in the names of his nominee entities. He also paid for personal living expenses out of the nominee accounts. Wenberg failed to report his income to the IRS, despite knowing he owed taxes.
“For 20 years, Dr. Wenberg took steps to evade his tax obligation and today’s sentence demonstrates the consequences of those actions,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell. “Tax evasion is IRS-Criminal Investigation’s No. 1 priority and we will continue to prosecute those who fail to pay their fair share of taxes.”
