PENDLETON — The Heppner Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest is hosting a public workshop on the West End Farm Bill Categorical Exclusion project on Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Heppner Ranger District office.
The objective of the two-hour workshop is to discuss and receive feedback on the proposed treatments in the project area. The workshop will also feature a presentation by entomologist Mike Johnson from the Blue Mountains Forest Insect and Disease Service Center on “The Influence of Drought Stress on the Response of Trees to Bark Beetle Attacks in High Density Forest Stands.”
The West End Project is located west of Highway 207 approximately 28 miles southwest of Heppner. The purpose of the project is to reduce the risk and extent of an ongoing insect and disease infestation.
The West End Project proposes to treat up to 3,000 acres by removing trees through mechanical treatments including commercial thinning, small diameter thinning, pile burning and prescribed fire. Treatments would remove insect- and disease-infested trees and reduce stocking levels to decrease competition for moisture, light and nutrients. Proposed activities are designed to improve the ability of trees to ward off insects and diseases and decrease fuel buildup from dead and dying trees, thus increasing forest stand resilience.
The Forest Service is seeking scoping comments to help refine the proposed action and identify ways to improve project design. The comment period is an opportunity for the public to be involved in the process and offer thoughts on alternative ways the Forest Service can accomplish the project purpose. The Forest Service will be accepting comments on the proposal until Nov. 12.
For more information about the West End Project, contact the Heppner Ranger District office at 541-676-9187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.