MORROW COUNTY — The Heppner Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest hosted training for nine deputies and Sheriff Kenneth Matlack earlier this month about personal firewood harvesting within forest boundary lines.
“We wanted just to let them know, so if they get questions from the public they can answer them,” said Cindi Doherty, who works at the Heppner Ranger District and helped to coordinate the training.
Matlack said the training was a way to get local deputies up to speed on what is allowed in the forest when it comes to harvesting personal firewood.
“You can get yourself into a bunch of trouble if you don’t use permits, or if you take too much at the wrong time,” he said. “Sometimes we have people who are trying to steal stuff. We work with the public to help educate them. All we do is augment [the Forest Service] process.”
On Facebook, the Forest Service said the training was part of a “new partnership.” But according to Matlack, that partnership has existed for a long time.
“This is an old program that we’ve done for years,” he said. “There are more sheriff’s deputies available than their law enforcement at any given time.”
According to the U.S. Forest Service’s 2020 budget justification, almost $5 million has been dedicated to maintaining the approximately 500 cooperative agreements with state, county and local partners across the country.
Last year’s amount was over $6.8 million, according to 2019’s budget projections.
Matlack said the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office share of this is in the low thousands range, though he didn’t have an exact number for this year’s contract at the time of publication. No one at the Umatilla National Forest was available for comment.
Law enforcement officers— known as LEOs— are employed by the U.S. Forest Service to patrol forest lands as well. They’re authorized to carry firearms and can issue citations, make arrests, execute search warrants and perform other duties like police officers, according to the U.S. Forest Service website.
Money allocated by the Forest Service will pay for 691 law enforcement and investigations staff-years in 2020, according to the budget justifications.
There are than 140,000 acres of the Umatilla National Forest that fall into Morrow County lines.
“We’d go over there even if we weren’t contracted,” Matlack said. “The money makes it easier on our local county budget. We use those dollars first. It’s not an awful lot, but it’s certainly a lot of help.”
He said that in the past, the sheriff’s office was understaffed. But right now, all positions are full. And anyone might find themselves working in the forest.
“We look on any criminal activity in the forest as part of our mission,” Matlack said.
But when the sheriff’s office isn’t helping solve crimes in the Umatilla National Forest, they might be assisting in different ways: notifying people who live on forestland of emergencies, promoting fire prevention, or managing spectators who might come to watch a fire or other natural disaster run its course.
Matlack added that earlier in the fall, deputies at the sheriff’s office were offered a tour of parts of the Umatilla National Forest that were damaged by the HK Complex fires, which burned for weeks across over 2,000 acres south of Heppner.
“I thought that was very helpful, very informative. They gave us an update on how the fire response works,” he said. “They have always been helpful, and always ready to help our people.”
