HEPPNER — Morrow County residents may see smoke from prescribed burns near Heppner over the next few days.
The Heppner Ranger District is planning a prescribed burn of natural fuels approximately 20 miles south of Heppner and 7 miles east of the Morrow County OHV park. The Sun Bacon burn is expected to include about 425 acres of grass, brush and timber and should take two to five days.
The objective is to "improve foraging habitat for big game, reduce long-term wildfire risk through reductions in existing fuel loading, and to restore the ecological functions of a fire adapted ecosystem to the area," according to a news release from the district.
For up-to-date information of where the fires are actively burning, see the Umatilla National Forest's prescribed burn map at https://tinyurl.com/y8b433th.
