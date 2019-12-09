HEPPNER — In the wake of a reported robbery and chase, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Monday morning.
Police said they received a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. about an attempted robbery of a car near Cornerstone Gallery & Gift, 388 N. Main St., according to a press release.
Morrow County deputies were able to locate the suspects within nine minutes of the call, the release said.
Police arrested Zachary Richard James Holte, 29, on multiple charges, including second-degree robbery and attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was also arrested on a Washington State Department of Corrections Nationwide Warrant, with no bail.
Deputies also arrested Justice Cameron Christian Brown, 23, on charges including second-degree robbery and attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The press release describes both suspects as transients.
According to an investigation conducted by Deputy Dalton Garcia, one of the suspects was already sitting in the driver’s seat of the car when two Heppner residents confronted the pair. Holte and Brown reportedly fled the scene, and the residents followed for a while. They were able to provide a description of Brown and Holte to deputies.
