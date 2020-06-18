HEPPNER — A pair of environmental regulation violations from 2019 landed the city of Heppner a small fine from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in May.
According to a press release from the department, Heppner was fined $3,150 for a violation of wastewater regulations. Heppner City Manager Kraig Cutsforth said June 18 that the city self-reported those violations, which were a result of elevated ammonia levels in Willow Creek in September 2019 and a staff member failing to check a measurement in August 2019.
“We’re in the process of trying to get out of the creek and to storage ponds and so forth, which can only occur in the winter,” Cutsforth said of the ammonia levels. “Otherwise, we send the water out to the golf course.”
Small quantities of ammonia can be added to water to extend and increase the disinfectant ability of chlorine but higher concentrations of the compound can pose health risks for plants, animals and humans.
The city was one of 20 government entities or businesses the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality levied fines against in May that totaled $926,206. While Heppner’s fine is relatively small compared to the others issued, Cutsforth said the city has requested an informal hearing on the matter.
“Not that I expect the ruling to change, but perhaps we can find a better way to try and stay in compliance and maybe reduce it a little bit,” he said.
Whether it be paying the fine outright or reaching another mitigation plan and solution with the state, Kutsforth emphasized the city is committed to correcting the violation and preventing ones in the future.
“You do the best you can and we’re still human,” he said. “We’re doing our best to stay out of the creek, and as soon as we’ve figured it out we’ll rebuild our plans so it doesn’t occur again.”
