Teenagers from Morrow County are planning a "climate strike" in Heppner to raise awareness about climate change.
The event, titled "Fight for our Future," will take place at Heppner City Park on Main Street on Friday, May 24 at noon. Community members of all ages are welcome to participate, and are encouraged to bring signs "with messages pertaining to the global climate crisis."
According to a news release about the event, the goal is to educate the public about the effect climate change has on individuals' daily lives and the broader environment. Educational materials will be provided, and organizers will be wearing T-shirts with the "Fight for our Future" slogan.
Hunter Houck, 13, said he and his friends came up with the idea on Earth Day and applied for a park use permit from the city of Heppner. They put together a website and blog at bit.ly/heppnerclimate to start raising awareness and created an Instagram account at @heppnerclimatestrike.
