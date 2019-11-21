HEPPNER — The annual test of Heppner's flood warning system reveal the system is in good working order, according to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office.
The office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a live test of the sirens at noon on Thursday, after providing advance notice via newspapers, social media, flyers and phone alerts.
The two sirens in Heppner are part of an early warning system for floods that uses rainfall collection and stream data from Balm Fork, Willow Creek above Willow Creek Dam, Shobe Creek and Hinton Creek.
A flash flood in 1903 killed 247 Heppner residents and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. The warning system in place is designed to prevent such a catastrophe by providing advanced notice of a possible flash flood.
