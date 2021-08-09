PENDLETON — As 9-year-old Thomas Deibele dutifully turned the handle on a hand-cranked butter churn Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Heritage Station Museum’s Pioneer Day, he peered through its glass sides and watched the butter begin to take shape.
“I wouldn’t say it’s the funnest thing ever,” Thomas said as he continued to crank the handle.
Trading off occasionally to others interested, Thomas was on a mission to create his own butter and smiled wide as Shannon Gruenhagen, the museum’s marketing and tour coordinator, scooped out a large hunk of butter from the churn and split it into small sample cups for him to take home.
“Just add some salt and give it a rinse,” she advised.
While butter churning was a favorite activity for Thomas, others crowded around a washboard, taking turns scrubbing rags against the corrugated metal as their parents looked on with amusement over their interest in laundry.
“I’m surprised at how much the kids loved making butter and washing clothes,” Gruenhagen said.
For Gruenhagen, the Aug. 7 event, which also offered free admission to the museum, was an opportunity to get the local community involved in the museum and bring the ideas and exhibits to life. In addition to butter making and washboard laundry, participants experienced candle dipping and panning for gold, as well as getting to explore exhibits across the museum property.
“It offers us a chance to bring families into the museum another way,” Gruenhagen said. “I think it’s been a really good opportunity.”
She said the museum regularly plans events to draw in additional visitors and she already is working on plans for an expanded light display for the holiday season, as well as harvest and Halloween events.
“I love getting the kids and families outside,” she said.
Dressed in uniforms from the Spanish-American War, Anthony Bowman, of Pendleton, and Rich Miller, of Cove, stood near a replica army camp from the period. Miller, who said he often participates in reenactments at Fort Walla Walla, said he searches through antique shops and other sales to try and find the various items in his pack.
“I want to tell people the way that it was,” Miller said. “So much of our history is being lost.”
Miller said he got involved in reenactments after serving with the Army in Vietnam. He said the reenactments gave him an opportunity to share his story and the realities of war with a younger generation and connect with fellow service members.
“I’d like to see more people get involved with history,” he said. “That way history stays history.”
