Hermiston’s finance director is hoping to bring in a little more investment revenue for the city.
On Monday the city council approved changes to the city’s investment policy that would, for the first time, allow the city to invest in corporate bonds.
Finance director Mark Krawczyk said he believed the city could be more “aggressive” with its investments to take advantage of the strong stock market while still minimizing risk for the city.
“I’m not trying to read the tea leaves, I’m merely trying to take advantage of what the market says it is willing to pay,” he said.
The policy Krawczyk presented sets strict limits on the city’s investments in corporate bonds.
Ownership will be limited to no more than 35 percent of the city’s portfolio, with no more than 5 percent of the portfolio held in any one issuer. Bonds must be rated AA or higher Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s or Fitch. The city would work with an investment manager.
The amount of money covered by the investment policy will represent between $2 million and $15 million over the next three years, Krawczyk said. He said other Oregon cities also allow investments in corporate bonds.
After questioning Krawczyk about the risk associated with changing its investment strategy, councilors ultimately approved the revisions to the policy.
