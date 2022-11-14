HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council is considering an intergovernmental agreement to provide Pendleton with information technology support services.
Hermiston City Council meets starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in city hall, 180 N.E. Second St.
HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council is considering an intergovernmental agreement to provide Pendleton with information technology support services.
Hermiston City Council meets starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in city hall, 180 N.E. Second St.
Hermiston's IT department already has signed agreements for support services with the city of Umatilla, Morrow County and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The agreement also is on the agenda for the Pendleton City Council's meeting Nov. 15.
"We've had an IT department since July 1 this year," Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith said. "Initially we had four staff. We've advertised for a fifth position, but have not hired anyone yet."
The agreement under consideration with Pendleton is a reason for the additional position, Smith said.
"We're also looking at other potential new contracts," he said. "We won't actually hire until both councils have approved the deal. But we're fairly confident that will happen. We've come to terms agreeable to both parties."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News reporter
I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.