HERMISTON — Residents of a 46-unit apartment complex in Hermiston have to find new places to live.
When the residents of Highland Manor Apartments got home on Wednesday, Feb. 2, they found a letter posted on their doors.
The letter from the new apartment owner, Clover Housing Group LLC, complimented residents for the way they have taken good care of the apartments. But there was more to the letter.
“We will be vacating the apartment complex for remodeling and updating as soon as possible,” the letter states. “We know moving is difficult and we do apologize for this inconvenience.”
The letter offers $2,000 payments to help with moving and the expenses. If they could vacate by March 1, one month after the letter’s date, they would receive the payout, plus a full refund of their security deposits, “as long as the apartment is reasonably clean.”
Highland Manor, at 1205 W. Highland Ave., has 40 two-bedroom apartments, five one-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment.
“At some time in the near future, we will be canceling tenancy for everyone at Highland Apartments,” the letter continues. “Currently we are offering this assistance to help anyone willing to move voluntarily.”
Isaac Pulido received the letter. A Highland Manor tenant since December 2020, he lives in an apartment with two beds and one bath, and he pays $630 per month in rent, he said.
Pulido reported feeling “stressed out” by his situation, as there are not many available places to live in Hermiston.
Hermiston is a good place to live, he said, because it is close to his work at Amazon Web Services. The prospect of moving out of the area, perhaps to the Tri-Cities, does not thrill him, he said. He added, if he cannot find a new apartment in the area, he might have to move in with his parents and find another job elsewhere.
Looking at this situation, he said he is not just concerned about himself; he is worried for other Highland Manor residents.
“Two-thousand dollars will cover most security deposits in this area and moving costs, but it won’t help with those families who are in need of affordable housing but don’t quite make the margin for low-income housing,” he said.
Another tenant, who would not identity herself, said she lived there for three years and also expressed worry for others. She said she knows of tenants who have lived at the apartments for more than 30 years.
“There is nothing to rent here (in Hermiston),” she said. "We are all wondering what to do. I am beside myself as I am retired on fixed income and work three days at a little store just to afford my meds.”
Mike Atkinson, owner of Clover Housing, said he sympathizes with his tenants, but he has big plans for the apartments.
“They’re old apartments,” he said. “They need a facelift.”
Renovations include upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning, he said, and new carpeting. Atkinson said the apartments are far from condemnable, even without the renovations. Still, he said, he was only able to find one insurance company to insure the apartments as they are now.
He said his plan is to give people opportunities to leave. In an ideal situation, he said, all or most tenants would leave and then renovations would begin. Renovating an empty complex, he said, would be smoother and more cost-effective.
Atkinson added he had no timetable on reopening the apartments following their renovation. Once he did open them, though, he said he intends to charge rents that are a bit below market value.
“I understand that this is difficult for tenants,” Atkinson said. “All I’m doing right now is taking the temperature.”
He added he is waiting to see the response from his tenants. It is possible, he said, they would “regroup” if the tenants decided to not leave the apartments.
“On March 1, I’m going to look back and see how that was received by the tenants and what happened, and develop a plan at that time,” he said.
Atkinson said he has purchased other apartments in town and renovated them and has done charity work in the community concerning housing. Last month, he opened one of his buildings to use as a daytime warming shelter for homeless people.
