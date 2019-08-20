HERMISTON — The Hermiston Family Aquatic Center is closed until further notice due to a "major mechanical failure."
Parks and recreation director Larry Fetter said the most optimistic projection would be reopening on Saturday.
Fetter said the aquatic center's basement mechanical room was found flooded on Tuesday morning. Staff pumped out the room and were still assessing the damage Tuesday afternoon, but Fetter said it was likely caused by a stuck float valve in the lower surge tank.
Five electrical motors from the room, which were not built to be submerged in water, have been pulled out and are being sent to a local shop to be dried out and repaired.
Having to close the aquatic center for several days is not ideal, Fetter said, but it is the first time something of that nature has happened in the 17 years the pool has been open. He said he is looking at a flood alarm system to prevent the problem from happening again, and the city will keep the public updated as soon as they know for sure when the pool will reopen.
