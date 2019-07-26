TILLAMOOK — Timothy Allen Kelly, of Hermiston, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force on July 23 for several charges including second-degree theft and burglary, as well as first-degree arson.
He is currently in custody in the Tillamook County Jail, awaiting transfer to Umatilla County.
The Hermiston Police Department believes that on Aug. 14, 2018, Kelly — 27 years old at the time — threw an explosive device through the window of 1100 West Sunland Ave. at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said at the time, the HPD had issues getting someone to accept ownership of the residence following the owner’s arrest and imprisonment for assault charges.
The home was occupied during the incident, which resulted in a broken window. No further damages or injuries were reported.
