HERMISTON — When is Hermiston Assembly not Hermiston Assembly? When it is something else, of course.
The church at 730 E Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston, soon will undergo a name change.
Church leaders are keeping the new name a secret for a big unveiling at an upcoming celebration but want to make one thing clear: Although the name will change, many of the most important parts of the church will remain the same.
The reveal of the new name will come during a service Nov. 7. At that service, a film also will be shown, which describes the history and mission of the church.
“This has been something that has been in the works,” Clayton Haight, Hermiston Assembly experience pastor, said.
He, as well as other workers and volunteers, recently upgraded parts of the church building. Now complete with the physical changes to the building, Haight said the church wants to show off a “significant change in the life of our church, which is a name change.”
The theology of the church is not changing with the name, Haight said, neither are the message or the church’s “heart for Hermiston” becoming different.
Haight expressed his feelings for why a name change was needed, pointing out the “interesting” past two years. The coronavirus pandemic is a historic event, he said, which we are all living through.
As the effects of COVID-19 are monumental, church members felt inclined to contemplate their role in Hermiston, Haight said, and questioned if they were being as effective as possible.
They had been, he said, bringing hope and life to members of their congregation every Sunday morning, and they had been working outside of their building, but church leaders believed like they could do more and wanted to be do more to “make Jesus and God famous” in their city.
He said leadership looked back at the past few decades and asked, “Are we being effective?”
Coming out of those contemplations, they decided they were holding onto a name, Hermiston Assembly, which does not “carry a whole lot of identity.”
Hermiston Assembly is part of a denomination, called Assemblies of God. It was founded in 1914 and claims 13,000 churches in the U.S. with more than 3 million believers, according to the Assemblies of God website, ag.org. The website also claims there are 69 million believers worldwide.
Hermiston Assembly, though under a new name, still will be an Assemblies of God church, Haight said. He met with state leaders about the continued association already.
The upcoming eventAt 10:30 a.m., Nov. 7, the church is hosting “Name Change Sunday.” It is planned to be an hour-long event with live music and a premier of a documentary.
The film, Haight said, is the work of a professional team of California filmmakers. It will tell the history of the church and its story in Hermiston. He said he wants to “provide the story of what has happened with our church over its last 90 years of existence.”
The documentary, at the end, will reveal the church’s new name.
The secrecy around the name, according to Haight, is because the need for context; before one knows the name, it is important to know the history leading up to it.
“We’re not just changing the name to do something cool or flashy,” he said.
Guests are expected to appear by video, congratulating Hermiston Assembly’s big change. Following that, the church plans to hold an after party, 12-2 p.m. at the Maxwell Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.