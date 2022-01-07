HERMISTON — Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan fields a lot of questions every day. Nowadays, he is receiving many inquiries into his city’s ongoing city hall and public safety center project at 180 N.E. Second St.
Morgan stood across the street from the project Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the rain, to discuss progress on the facility.
Construction is on track, he said, for opening city hall at the end of 2022. Recently, roofing went up on the building. These days, workers are wiring and plumbing the structure. Much of their work is not visible from the outside as they recently started installing walls.
“From here on out, it’s going to seem to be moving very slowly,” Morgan said, as workers fill out the building’s “guts.”
The weather, though, he added, is not causing delays. Workers are protected inside the newly roofed and walled structure. In addition, there are not material concerns, which was a worry last year; Morgan said materials have been acquired as needed.
Finding value
“The biggest thing that folks always are curious about is the cost,” Morgan said.
To many people, Morgan said, the $9 million price of the project is high, especially when considering it will be a building “for a bunch of bureaucrats sitting there and pushing paper around.”
He stated, though, it is important to remember this project combines multiple city departments under one roof, which will be cost efficient in terms of staffing. It also will, he said, free up space for the police department at the public safety center.
Morgan provided an example of efficiency with the new building. The city council chambers in the old building was used for council meetings and otherwise went unused for 99% of the time, he said. Meanwhile, in the police building, a municipal courtroom sits vacant nearly all the time.
“What this project is doing is bringing the court function into city hall, so we will be able to combine the city council chambers function along with the courtroom function,” he said. “Now, we won’t have two big spaces that go unused all the time.”
The police department will be able to expand once the court relocates, which Morgan called a benefit “from an operational standpoint.”
Also, the move of the court, as well as the Hermiston Building Department, to the new city hall will be a “long-term cost-savings,” he said. This will reduce the number of front desks, thereby cutting back the need for additional staff when added employees might otherwise be needed.
“This will allow us to absorb more community growth and absorb more demand for walk-up services,” he said.
Morgan said he could not put an exact dollar amount on the savings, though he expressed confidence this was the right move, fiscally. Likewise, he said he found it difficult to quantify another of the city hall’s likely values — the message the new building sends.
“This is a big signal to everyone in the community and future development interests that (the city is) committed to being downtown, and we’re committing to investing in the downtown a significant amount of resources,” he said. Downtown businesses, current and prospective, should be encouraged that this project brings more people to the shops and restaurants around it.
All this goes to say, Morgan is feeling optimistic about this project and the value it will have to the community.
He added that once people see the new building with its planned red brick facade, they will be as excited as he is about it.
“It’s all coming together,” he said, “and I think it will work really well.”
