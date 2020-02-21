HERMISTON — Ashli Palmer’s Walmart career has funded two different college degrees, but the company had a much more direct hand in the most recent one.
Palmer started at Walmart at age 20, working as an overnight stocker in their La Grande store to help pay her way through a bachelor’s degree in business from Eastern Oregon University.
Now, more than 15 years later, she is the first Oregonian to graduate through Walmart’s Live Better U, which offers Walmart associates the opportunity to earn a college degree or other certifications for only $1 per day.
“I push this program to everyone, because it’s designed for people who are working and have lives,” she said. “They made it so easy for working professionals, and at such a great cost.”
Palmer has done “a little bit of everything” for the company over the years, but currently works as the human resources manager at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston. When Walmart announced Live Better U in 2018, she jumped at the chance to increase her knowledge by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in supply chain, transportation and logistics management.
“It aligns perfectly with what we do here,” she said.
Live Better U currently offers about 30 different degrees, as well as certifications such as pharmacy technician, through various institutions, with Walmart picking up most of the tab. In Palmer’s case, her degree comes from Bellevue University. She started coursework in October 2018, with new courses every six weeks involving homework, tests, video presentations and discussion boards.
Palmer said her cohort of online classmates were from multiple states and represented a diverse array of Walmart positions, from trucking to cashiers to working at corporate headquarters. She said the network she built has given her access to different perspectives, allowing her to bounce ideas off of associates in other locations and jobs.
“I now have friends from all across the country that I’ve worked on projects with,” she said.
Charles Crowson, a spokesman for Walmart, said right now there are more than 12,000 associates taking advantage of Live Better U. After associates finish their degree or certification, there are no strings attached — some are putting their knowledge to use in furthering their career with the company, while others are using it to get a job elsewhere.
“If people pursue (something else), there is no ill will,” Crowson said.
He said many of Walmart’s future leaders will likely come from Live Better U.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our associates,” he said. “It’s really encouraging for our company to see so many people become engaged in it.”
Palmer feels the same way, and as a human resources manager, she said she is in a good position to spread the word to other employees about the benefits of pursuing a degree while they are in a position to do so for only $1 per day. So far, she said, there are a handful of other people in Hermiston who have signed on.
“Any time we invest in ourselves and broaden our thinking, it makes us better,” she said.
