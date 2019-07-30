HERMISTON — Contractors will be shutting down one lane of traffic at a time on Hermiston Avenue between Southwest Third Street and Southwest 10th Street throughout next week as they overlay new pavement on the street.
The lane closures will start Monday, and will not affect the Umatilla County Fair Parade scheduled for Saturday. The schedule was changed from the original plan to complete the work ahead of the fair parade.
After paving between Third and 10th streets is complete, Highland Avenue will be closed between First and Third streets for a more extensive rebuild of that portion of road. Businesses inside the closure area will remain open, with parking on side streets and behind the buildings.
