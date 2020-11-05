HERMISTON — A local barber is hoping to give Hermiston's residents in need a fresh new look with a new project he calls Cuts of Love.
Austin Erickson, who also goes by AJ the Barber, said he has rounded up at least eight area barbers and hair stylists to donate their time giving free haircuts on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Arc of Umatilla County building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., in Hermiston.
Erickson, who works at Twist of Glam, said they're targeting those who can't otherwise afford a professional haircut, and area veterans, but they will accept anyone who comes in, no questions asked.
He said he is talking with the Agape House and Hermiston Warming Station about hosting future events in partnership with them to provide free cuts to Hermiston's homeless population and others in need. Other organizations, such as drug and alcohol rehabilitation groups, have also expressed interest in working with Cuts of Love. Erickson said he would love to be able to provide boxes of food to people getting haircuts as well, but that aspect is still uncertain for now.
For Erickson, the inspiration came from his own childhood, when he said his family couldn't afford haircuts and he felt self-conscious.
"I know a lot of kids can't afford a haircut; their mom and dad can't pay for it," he said. "Growing up, I never had a fresh cut, and I know how that feels."
For anyone interested in helping out, Erickson has set up an online fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/cuts-of-love. He said donations will be used to pay for masks, gloves, aprons and other supplies for the Nov. 22 event and future events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.