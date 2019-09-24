SALEM — The Oregon Department of Revenue will host a pair of meetings in Eastern Oregon to seek input from business taxpayers and tax preparers about the administrative rules for Oregon’s new Corporate Activity Tax.
Traveling across Oregon, rule writers are sitting down to hear the concerns, questions and suggestions of those affected by the rules.
Eastern Oregon business taxpayers and tax preparers will have two opportunities to discuss the rules. Meetings are set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395 and 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, in Boardman.
“Input from business taxpayers and tax preparers will play an important role as we move through the rule-making process for the Corporate Activity Tax,” said Nia Ray, director of the Oregon Department of Revenue, said in a press release. “By hosting meetings in both Hermiston and Boardman, we hope more of the eastern Oregon business community can join the conversation.”
The Department of Revenue also plans to host a series of conference calls following the currently planned statewide tour to allow business taxpayers and tax preparers who were unable to attend the meetings in person to participate in the rules discussion.
House Bill 3427 created Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax and grants DOR the responsibility of writing rules to implement it.
The Corporate Activity Tax imposes a $250 tax on the first $1 million of gross receipts after subtractions and 0.57% tax on gross receipts greater than $1 million after subtractions, beginning January 1. It is expected to generate $1 billion a year to boost funding for public schools.
Throughout each meeting on the tour, department representatives will ensure two-way conversations and do their best to answer questions from attendees. They’ll also seek input from attendees to help guide the rule-making process.
Issues expected to be discussed at the series of meetings include:
- Who must register.
- When and how businesses register.
- Who must file and who must pay the tax.
- Annual returns based on calendar year activity.
- How commercial activity is defined.
- Exemptions for charitable organizations.
- Exclusions for groceries, subcontractors, wholesalers and others.
- What counts toward the 35% subtraction.
- How estimated payments will be calculated.
- When estimated payments are due.
Those who are unable to attend but want to provide input may email questions or comments to cat.help.dor@oregon.gov.
