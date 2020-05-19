HERMISTON — The Hermiston Budget Committee will review the city’s 2020-21 proposed budget at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
The meeting will be accessible on the city’s YouTube channel and through the Amazon Chime phone platform.
The budget committee is responsible for reviewing the proposed city budget and making recommendations to the city council, which will vote in June on whether to adopt the budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1.
The proposed budget includes funding for city departments and projects. Once approved, it becomes the policy document to implement the goals and objectives of the elected city council. State and local policy requires an annually balanced operating budget before funds can be spent.
The city council will review the proposed budget at its regular meeting on June 8, and public comment will be accepted at that time. To view the proposed budget, as well as previous budgets, visit www.hermiston.or.us/finance/budget.
