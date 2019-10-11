HERMISTON — Business owner Patricia Maier of Hermiston has joined the race for the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners.
Maier is the first woman to enter the contest for the Position 3 seat on the county board and filed her candidacy paperwork Thursday. She joins Dan Dorran, Mark Gomolski and Jonathan Lopez, all of Hermiston, in the race to succeed Commissioner Bill Elfering.
Maier is the owner and operator of the limited liability company 1-A Construction & Fire. According to her filing, she has a background that includes working as an administrator for Northwest Pipeline, former director of United Way of Umatilla and Morrow Counties and working in Butler County, Kansas, as an assistant to the superintendent of schools.
Elfering, also of Hermiston, said he anticipates the field of candidates will grow by the filing deadline of March 10, 2020. He also said he has no plans to endorse any candidates for the time being. Rather, he said, he and the public should have the opportunity to hear from all the candidates about what they want to do as commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.