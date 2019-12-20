HERMISTON — The Dec. 23 Hermiston City Council meeting has been canceled.
The council usually meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at city hall, but during their Dec. 9 meeting the council voted to forgo their second meeting of the month because people would be traveling for the holidays.
After the decision, city hall was closed unexpectedly until Jan. 6 due to a fire in the heating system on Tuesday that caused smoke damage to the building.
