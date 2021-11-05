HERMISTON — A smiling and sometimes tearful audience Thursday, Nov. 4, gave a send off in Hermiston to 75 Oregon Army National Guard soldiers heading for oversees service.
The ceremony at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center was an opportunity for soldiers and well-wishers to say their goodbyes.
The citizen-soldiers, under the command of Capt. Sean Povravak, are assigned to Bravo Company’s, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment. The regiment along with maintenance support members from the 145th Brigade Support Battalion left within hours for Boise, Idaho, where they linked up with task force groups in Montana.
From Boise, they travel Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete the remainder of their mobilization training.
After that, they leave to southwest Asia to support the task force mission of Spartan Shield, protecting against aggression in the region.
Letters were read from officials not in attendance, including from Major General Michael Stencel, National Guard adjunct general.
“You embark on this mission not as individuals but as a unified force,” Stencel’s letter stated, “demonstrating our resolve to preserve and protect the freedoms that every American is entitled to.”
Stencel’s letter thanked the soldiers’ family and community members, who make their service possible. It stated that families, friends, employers and co-workers are taking care of the lives the soldiers are temporarily leaving behind.
“I know you will represent your state and country with honor. I look forward to welcoming you home when your mission is complete,” the letter concluded.
State Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, attended the ceremony and expressed his appreciation to the members of the 116th Cavalry and 145th BSB.
“On behalf of the 60 members of the Oregon House of Representatives, we salute you, we’re indebted to you and we appreciate all you do,” Smith said.
Col. Geoffrey Vallee added his praise and gratitude to the troops and their communities. Soldiers must be quick to ready for mobilization, he said, but they have served in their nation in many ways, including some who have gone on multiple deployments. And their work, he said, is made possible by people at home.
Vallee noted some of the soldiers had recent major events in their lives, including the births of children and weddings.
Seth Musgrov, battalion commander, spoke of his appreciation for the soldiers and his confidence in them.
“I have no doubt you will achieve success,” he said.
As the soldiers met with the public and shook the hands of officers, a few shared their feelings.
“I’m a little nervous, but I have a lot of support with my family. That gives me more confidence,” Aly Espian, specialist, said.
The 29-year-old Hermiston resident said this is his first deployment. He joined to “fight for our freedoms,” he said, to help his mother with her citizenship.
“This was a little unexpected, but I was hoping for it, at least once, to see what it was like,” he said.
Cpl. Justin Cox, 26, of Baker City, shared his excitement. This is his deployment, he said, so he was looking forward to learning whatever skills this experience affords, though he added he would miss at least one thing stateside.
“I’m just going to miss fishing,” he said.
Natalia Peterlohn, 22-year-old La Grande resident, private, also was among the departing soldiers. She said she first joined the National Guard to serve the country, better herself and save up for school.
She said she was nervous about the experience, and she already was making plans for when she returns. Peterlohn said she intends to return to school to study environmental science.
