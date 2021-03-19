HERMISTON — Kristina Olivas has been chosen as the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce’s new chief executive officer.
The chamber’s board of directors announced the hire in an email to members on Friday, March 19. Olivas will start work on March 30.
According to the news release, Olivas comes to the chamber from the Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston, where she spent the past five years as human resources office and training manager, providing, “counseling, coaching and leadership to nearly 1,000 employees.” Before that, she worked for Oregon Potato Company and Wilcox Furniture.
She was born and raised in Hermiston, is fluent in English and Spanish and is a mother to three children.
Annette Kirkpatrick, chamber board president, said in a statement that the board felt Olivas brought the skills, experience and personality needed to connect with a diverse and growing community.
“We are impressed with Kristina’s energy, work history and love of community,” she said. “She has a natural ability to listen and connect with others. We expect Kristina to not only continue our successful programs, but to work with members, partners and community stakeholders to bring our Chamber to a new level of service.”
Olivas said her career goals have always been to develop personal and professional relationships, while building up the community she loves.
“I feel excitement and pride,” she said of her new job. “I’m so proud to be on the front lines in representing the businesses of Hermiston.”
Olivas takes the helm at the chamber after the departure of Kimberly Rill, who was hired in April 2019 and resigned on Feb. 12, 2021, to take a new job as the education and workforce training coordinator for the Port of Morrow.
In her new position, Olivas will be tasked with building relationships with chamber members, planning events and programs, coordinating the chamber’s committees and managing other parts of the chamber’s day to day operations. She will also help lead efforts toward building the chamber’s new offices planned for the intersection of South Highway 395 and East Evelyn Avenue.
