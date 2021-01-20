HERMISTON — Hermiston Chamber of Commerce CEO Kimberly Rill is stepping down on Feb. 12.
Rill said she has accepted a new position as the education and workforce training coordinator for the Port of Morrow. She has served as the chamber's director and CEO since April 2019.
“My time at the Hermiston Chamber has been wonderful and I look forward to staying in the region and continuing to support the business community in my new position,” she said in a news release.
The chamber's board of directors announced they are accepting applications for the role immediately. A full job description will be posted to the chamber's website at hermistonchamber.com and resumes can be emailed to resumes@hermistonchamber.com by Feb. 5, 2021.
“Kim has been an exceptionally energetic and talented manager, and we are sorry to see her go,” Board President Annette Kirkpatrick said in the news release. “We wish her all the best in her new position.”
