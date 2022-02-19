HERMISTON — At the end of school Thursday, Feb. 17, around a dozen Hermiston High School students gathered in the back of their school’s library for games of chess.
The members of the Hermiston High School Chess Club were preparing for an upcoming competition, the Region 23 Chess Tournament.
The tournament is Feb. 26, 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hermiston High School library. Sponsored by Chess for Success, the event brings together kindergarteners through high school students from several local counties.
Ernest Kincaid, in his first year as the advisor of the club, said this will be his first competition.
“I love it,” he said of the chess club and about the excitement he feels for the tournament.
A math and special education teacher, Kincaid said he enjoys seeing his students get their “brain gears” turning. Chess club, he said, is a good opportunity for students to think. And right now, as they prepare for the competition, they are pushing their brains as hard as ever, he said.
They are not the only ones straining their minds, though, as he said he also is struggling to his limits. He said he started advising the club because he wanted to improve his playing skills. At the club, he goes head to head with his students, who are sometimes as good as he is — or better.
Preparing for the regional competition
Kincaid said he intends to go to the regional tournament with 10 students, and one in particular is exceptionally talented. Luke Gray is one of at least three students who should advance to state competition.
Kincaid said he has beaten Gray only once.
“I couldn’t believe it, and I don’t think Luke could believe it, either,” Kincaid said.
But he doubted he could beat the student again. Gray said he has seen Kincaid play multiple times and knows him too well for that to happen.
Other chess club members expressed their admiration of Gray's skills, his friendliness and his positivity. One student laughed at the suggestion that Gray was something of a cult leader.
“Yeah,” she said. “That’s about right.”
Gray was more modest. He said he may be the school’s best player, however, there are several good players on the team, and he does sometimes lose to them.
He said that he likes to teach; that is what makes chess club worthwhile.
Although he has been to state a couple of times, he said he has never done very well there. He said he has achieved a better understanding of the game in recent months, though, and he has gained confidence.
“I think I can do better now,” he said.
Elijah Robinson, 15, a sophomore is another top player at the school, and he competes for the fun of it.
He said when he was in the sixth grade he learned chess from his grandfather and when he plays, he often thinks of his grandfather, who died three years ago.
Having appeared at state twice with teams, Robinson said his goal is to compete at state as an individual, but added he is less confident he could win a state competition.
“I’d have to get pretty lucky, but I’ll try my best,” he said.
Sophomore Lyndsay Egerer, 15, said she also was putting forth her top effort. Like some of the other students at the club, she said she first learned it from Gray.
Egerer said she is competitive person and also takes part in karate and softball. She said it would be fun to earn a chess trophy she could treasure alongside her sports trophies. But she shrugged at whether she could win a title yet.
“I’m getting better,” she said. “I practice a lot and learn from that, but I have never been in a (chess) competition before, and I don’t know what to expect.”
Several of the other chess players at the club meeting also are athletes. For example, Trey Ditchen, 15, sophomore, plays basketball and baseball.
“I’m not amazing, but I’m alright,” he said.
He added he would like to be a great chess player, and that he hopes he can be at the regional competition.
He said that he enjoys chess because of his competitive nature but also because he likes spending time with his friends. And, he said, he enjoys watching himself get increasingly better as he practices.
Enrique Garcia, 15, freshman, said he has fun improving his skills, too. Also, he said, he enjoys chess because he likes problem solving. It would be a lot of fun to win at regionals, he said, but he expressed mixed feelings about state competition.
“I’d be nervous,” he said.
Having come to the U.S. from Mexico this year, Garcia speaks little English. Getting around in this country, and navigating his English-language classes is difficult, he said. Chess club, too, is hard, he said, because of the language barrier.
Still, he said he likes to play the game, as it was something he did while in his home country that he also can do here.
Alexander Corona, 15, freshman, said the game is a stress reliever for him. When classwork becomes too hard, he said, he can turn to chess and have a breather.
Conner Burleson, 14, expressed that sentiment as well and offered some advice.
“It you don’t know how to play chess, start,” he said. “You will like it.”
To register, players may visit the website www.chessforsuccess.org/play/registration. For more information, contact Delia Fields, tournament director, at 541-667-6144 or 541-571-4219.
