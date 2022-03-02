Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann speaks with Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith on a tour of the new Hermiston City Hall building the evening of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Smith introduced local officials to the building, which is under construction, before the council met that evening for its public meeting.
HERMISTON — Another housing project took a step forward in Hermiston.
The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday night, Feb. 28, approved Horizon Project Inc.’s application to annex 1.02 acres at 80 N.E. Tracey Lane.
City Planning Director Clint Spencer told the council Horizon Project sought the annexation to connect to city services and further develop the site for multiuse housing.
Terri Silvis, CEO of Horizon Project, during the public hearing on the annexation explained the organization wants to use this property to develop a small, integrated housing complex to serve working families and others. She said this a model of housing that has proved successful for Horizon Project.
No one spoke in opposition to the proposal, and after a brief discussion, the council unanimously approved the annexation.
Spencer also pointed out the planning commission found the access to Northeast Tracey Lane is inadequate for multi-family development. That road is “basically (a) driveway,” he said, that runs between Petsense and Big 5 Sporting Goods. The commission found East Theater Lane should be the primary point of access.
Mayor Dave Drotzmann said he agrees with that.
The council also approved two resolutions.
Resolution 2209 establishes an economic development incentive program that benefits very large industrial power users within the city. Those users would receive a rebate for any amount they spend in excess of $750,000 in a calendar year in franchise fees and payments in-lieu of taxes per developed parcel.
According to Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan, no power user in the city comes close to paying $750,000 in electricity FF/PILT within a calendar year.
And the council approved a resolution for the expansion of the Greater Hermiston Enterprise Zone.
The move adds approximately 1.34 square miles to the zone outside the city limits and also requires the approval of the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners and the Port of Umatilla.
