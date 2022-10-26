city council

The Hermiston City Council sit for a meeting Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. In the meeting, the council approved Ordinance No. 2341 to implement the Southwest Hermiston Urban Renewal Area.

 YouTube/Screenshot

HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, Oct. 24, made short work of approving the Southwest Hermiston Urban Renewal Area.

As no visitors spoke up at the meeting to offer public comment, the council proceeded with a vote for the project, which promises to include 1,300 housing units and various public services. Six of eight councilors were present at the meeting, and they all voted to approve the formation of SHURA.

