HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, Oct. 24, made short work of approving the Southwest Hermiston Urban Renewal Area.
As no visitors spoke up at the meeting to offer public comment, the council proceeded with a vote for the project, which promises to include 1,300 housing units and various public services. Six of eight councilors were present at the meeting, and they all voted to approve the formation of SHURA.
The city followed up with a press release the next day. This council’s vote, according to the city, sets the “framework for a large-scale resident development on Feedville Road.”
It further stated the city is working with the developer MonteVista Homes on the intersection of Feedville Road and Highway 207.
This area is called Prairie Meadows, and its development is to begin with a series of infrastructure projects, according to the press release. The project includes a 6,000-foot water line, 5,300-foot sewer line, a 2-million-gallon water reservoir and upgrades to the nearby Joseph booster station.
“The SHURA will divert new tax revenue from development to the Urban Renewal Agency, which will pay off the debts from projects,” the press release states. “The plan is expected to take 19 years with an initial loan of $12 million. These tax diversions apply only to permanent tax rates and not bonds. Every new home will contribute to school and fire district bonds, and the developer has agreed to donate 1.5 acres for a fire station.”
Project remains a long-term goal
Hermiston has need for housing, according to Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan. SHURA helps in meeting this need, he said, but it is not going to happen overnight.
“Technically, the urban renewal area takes in effect 30 days from now,” he said Oct. 25.
Project leaders, he said, will be in the planning stages in December. Then, in 2023, they likely will be ready for engineering and design work.
Morgan said the engineering and design stage could take 12 months. Construction would come next, and the first homes would start appearing in 2025.
“What I always tell people is housing is a long-term game,” Morgan said. “You don’t suddenly decide you need to see something with housing and then start to have them pop out of the ground the next day.”
Rather, he added, major developments require patience and commitment. And some of the facts are unknown, he said, which is why he couldn’t say exactly when the area’s total 1,300 homes would be in place.
“It all depends on market conditions,” Morgan said. “I think our private partners, who are doing the home-building, they’re hoping to be building 50-75 homes a year. Maybe the city is prepared and only able to accept 20 homes a year.”
As things stand, according to Morgan, SHURA is “a major step” toward satisfying Hermiston’s need for new housing.
“What we’re hearing from the development community is that the single-largest barrier to adding additional housing units is available land supply,” Morgan said. “So adding this much land to the market, all at one time, puts us in a good position to be supplying housing for quite some time to come.”
He said Hermiston has been averaging 120 housing units per year in recent years. In 2015, he said, there were only 50 housing units per year.
All things considered, he said, the 1,300 houses in this newly approved area could fill the community’s need for 10 to 20 years.
