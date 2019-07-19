HERMISTON — Hermiston School District will present information about their upcoming bond to the Hermiston City Council on Monday.
City councilors will also hear a presentation from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on tribal cultural affairs.
City financial director Mark Krawczyk will present a preliminary June financial report, wrapping up the 2018-19 fiscal year, and councilors will get an update on the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center and city committees.
Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at city hall, 180 N.E. Second St. For a full agenda packet see hermiston.or.us/meetings.
